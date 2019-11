A man reads a daily newspaper at a roadside stall in the Motijheel area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct.30, 2019 (issued Nov.1, 2019). Motijheel is the major business and commercial center point of Dhaka city. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A general view of the Motijheel area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct.30, 2019 (issued Nov.1, 2019). Motijheel is the major business and commercial center point of Dhaka city. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Mohammad Shipon moved his small fruit shop from Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar to a nearby footpath in September to save a portion of his earnings that he was forced to pay in bribe to keep his business running.

“I had to pay taka 250 ($3) each day to a political group, city corporation officials and the leaders of a market association. It was almost half of the daily profit. I was struggling to survive with (only) the rest of the money,” said Shipon.