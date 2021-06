England fans cheer for their team during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between England and Croatia in London, Britain, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Andy Rain

England supporters cheer while watching on a big screen the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between England and Croatia in Boxpark, Croydon, London, Britain, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Supporters of England during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between England and Croatia in London, Britain, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Justin Tallis / POOL

The English flag spent years in the shadow of the Union Jack, relegated to the realms of nationalist politics, until it was saved during Euro 1996.

Nowadays, the iconic red Saint George’s Cross on a white field flies proudly from houses up and down the nation. EFE

rb/jt/mp