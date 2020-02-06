People talk during a sunset in Boquete, at the skirts of the Baru Volcano, in the province of Chiriqui, Panama, 31 January 2020 (issued 6 February 2020). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Two men select grains of geisha coffee at the Elida Estate farm of the Lamastus family, province of Chiriqui, Panama, 1 February 2020 (issued 6 February 2020). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A man pours geisha coffee at the Elida Estate farm of the Lamastus family, province of Chiriqui, Panama, 1 February 2020 (issued 6 February 2020). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A man washes grains of coffee at the Elida Estate farm of the Lamastus family, province of Chiriqui, Panama, 1 February 2020 (issued 6 February 2020). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A man moves grains of coffee at the Elida Estate farm of the Lamastus family, province of Chiriqui, Panama, 1 February 2020 (issued 6 February 2020). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

View of grains of geisha coffee at the skirts of the Baru volcano in Boquete, province of Chiriqui, Panama, 31 January 2020 (issued 6 February 2020). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian businessman Wilford Lamastus prepares a cup of geisha coffee at the Elida Estate farm in the province of Chiriqui, Panama, 2 February 2020 (issued 6 February 2020). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A man shows grains of geisha coffee at the Longboard farm in the province of Chiriqui, Panama, 31 January 2020 (issued 6 February 2020). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

View of the Caldera Rivera in Boquete, province of Chiriqui, Panama, 1 February 2020 (issued 6 February 2020). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Panama’s Geisha coffee has become a luxury international brand that is especially popular in Asia.

The variety was sold for $1,029 a pound to a Japanese buyer at an annual auction in 2019.