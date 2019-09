A staff member of the nonprofit Vihaan attends an HIV-positive patient called Bali at the Care and Support Center in New Delhi, India, Sept. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIKAELA VIQUEIRA

Tanishka, an Indian trans activist working for a project monitoring the health of HIV patients, poses for a 'selfie' with other trans women in New Delhi, India, Sept. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIKAELA VIQUEIRA

Tanishka, an Indian trans activist working for a project monitoring the health of HIV patients, demonstrates how to use the app "eMpower" to provide holistic care and support to people living with the virus, in New Delhi, India, Sept. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIKAELA VIQUEIRA

Tanishka, a 19-year-old transgender woman who is HIV positive, makes her way through the crowded, narrow alleys of New Delhi, armed just with a tablet, as she reaches out to many others like her in a bid to make their lives a little better.

Tanishka works for local nonprofit Vihaan, which operates under the India HIV/AIDS Alliance, a non-governmental organization that partners with civil society, government and communities to provide holistic care and support to people living with HIV. EFE-EPA