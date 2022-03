Fujitsu showcasing a "friendlier" ATM solution that aim to improve the lives of older people that technology has marginalized. EFE/FILE/Quique García

A group of older people in a nursing home in Valladolid are familiarizing themselves with computers with the help of the NGO Cooperación Internacional, in which young volunteers open the doors of what it means to surf the Internet to the elderly. EFE/FILE/NACHO GALLEGO

A group of older people in a nursing home in Valladolid are familiarizing themselves with computers with the help of the NGO Cooperación Internacional, in which young volunteers open the doors of what it means to surf the Internet to the elderly. EFE/FILE/NACHO GALLEGO

Carlos San Juan, who launched a petition under the slogan ‘I am old, not an idiot,’ to urge banks to stop excluding older customers by closing down their branches to move online. EFE/Biel Aliño

Carlos San Juan, who launched a petition under the slogan ‘I am old, not an idiot,’ to urge banks to stop excluding older customers by closing down their branches to move online, standing in front of an ATM. EFE/FILE/Biel Aliño

Growing old means not being able to keep up with technological developments and losing touch with the new generation – it is very difficult to interact with people who are constantly on their phones, says Sylvia Gros, 80.

Sylvia is one of the millions of people who feel marginalized by the Digital Age.

“It annoys me to have to pay for a loaf of bread with my credit card, but what can we do? We have to get used to it,” she tells Efe.

(...)