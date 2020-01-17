The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his morning press conference Friday, at the National Palace of Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / Mario Guzmán

Selling shares in the presidential plane, trading it for ambulances and even putting it up as the prize in a raffle were some of the options outlined Friday by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador more than a year into his effort to unload the luxurious Boeing 787 Dreamliner acquired by one of his predecessors at a cost of $218.7 million.

The president, popularly known as AMLO, put the aircraft on sale within days of his taking office in December 2018 with an asking price of $130 million, based on a United Nations appraisal of its value.