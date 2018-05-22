Huesca striker Alex Gallar (L) in action before Lugo's Jose Carlos, during a La Liga 2 match at Anxo Carro stadium in Lugo, Spain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eliseo trigo

Huesca defender celebrates after his team scored agaings CD Lugo during a La Liga 2 match at Anxo Carro stadium, in Lugo, Spain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eliseo trigo

Huesca players celebrate after defeating CD Lugo and assure themselves of promotion to the Spanish top-flight for the first time in club history, at Anxo Carro stadium, in Lugo, Spain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eliseo Trigo

SD Huesca defeated CD Lugo 2-0 here Monday to assure themselves of promotion to the Spanish top-flight for the first time in club history.

The win boosts Huesca to 75 points and first place in the second division. With two matches left, they are guaranteed to finish in the top two and secure automatic promotion to La Liga.

Huesca took the lead in the 6th minute with a goal by Alex Gallar, but Lugo were of no mind to make it easy for the visitors and keeper Alex Remiro had to sacrifice his face to stop the hosts' Dani Escriche from point-blank range after a corner.

Obviously shaken, Remiro soldiered on before signaling to the sideline in the 26th minute, when Roberto Santamaria made his debut in the net for Huesca.

The visitors made it 2-0 in the 38th minute as Jorge Pulido beat Lugo keeper Roberto Fernandez after taking a pass from David Ferreiro.

Lugo were more aggressive in the second half and Santamaria was tested by Jaime Romero in the 52nd minute before watching an Escriche header sail wide of the goal seconds later.

Pulido thought he had a second goal at the hour mark, but the referee disallowed it for an offside.