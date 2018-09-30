Huesca's player Cucho (L) vies for the ball with Girona's Muniesa (R) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Girona at El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER BLASCO

Huesca's player Melero celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Girona at El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER BLASCO

Huesca's player Cucho (L) vies for the ball with Girona's Alcala (R) during the First Division Liga match held between Huesca and Girona at El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER BLASCO

Huesca was held to a 1-1 draw by Girona on Sunday in a match marked twice by video assistant referee (VAR), extending the newly-promoted side's winless drought at home to three games.

At home, Huesca has lost to Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad and seemed on its way Sunday to a third straight home defeat here at El Alcoraz stadium.

The game's early stages came down to a midfield battle with Girona controlling the ball, but neither team was able to threaten their opponent's goal.

VAR stole the limelight twice, once in each half, and in both cases made referee Cordero Vega change his call.

The first took place 37 minutes into the game, when Vega initially awarded Girona forward Cristhian Stuani a free kick on the edge of the area, but after VAR review, gave him a penalty kick instead, which Stuani successfully converted.

Having conceded the goal, Huesca went for the equalizer and came close in the 39th minute, when Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Avila fired on target but Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou blocked his effort.

Nearly halfway through the second half, VAR stepped in again, but this time in favor of Huesca.

Verga had awarded Huesca's Spanish midfielder Moi Gomez a free kick on the edge of the area, but changed it to a penalty after VAR review.

Huesca's Gonzalo Melero successfully converted from the 12-yard spot, drawing his team level and staving off another home loss.