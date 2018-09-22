Referee Iglesias Villanueva shows Real Sociedad's Juanmi a red card during a La Liga match against Huesca on Friday, Sept. 21, at El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

Real Sociedad players celebrate a goal against Huesca during a La Liga match on Friday, Sept. 21, at El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

Huesca's Gonzalo Melero (L) and Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal vie for the ball during a La Liga match on Friday, Sept. 21, in Huesca, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

Real Sociedad, who finished the match with nine men, prevailed 1-0 here Friday over SD Huesca to leave the hosts still in pursuit of their first home victory since winning promotion to La Liga.

The nearly 7,000 people in the stands at Huesca's El Alcoraz stadium sat through a sluggish first half as both sides struggled to string together passes.

Nearly all of the scoring opportunities came on set pieces, the first in the 21st minute, when Huesca goalkeeper Axel Werner was sorely tested by a Sociedad free kick.

What should have been a chance for Huesca's Alex Gallar in the 25th minute was inadvertently spoiled by teammate Cucho Hernandez, who got in the way of the shot.

Play opened up in the second half, creating space for Huesca's Melero, Moi Gomez and Ferreiro. But in the 65th minute, a giveaway in their own end resulted in a 1-0 lead for Sociedad on Mikel Merino's goal.

Huesca threw caution to the wind to get the equalizer and received a boon in the 71st minute after Sociedad's Juanmi reacted to receiving a yellow card by protesting, which earned him a second yellow and a sending off.

And the outlook grew even brighter for the hosts when Theo was ejected on a straight red card with seven minutes left in regulation.

Huesca poured on the pressure and Sociedad suffered some anxious moments, but the 1-0 held up.

The victory moves Sociedad up to 6th place, with 7 points from five matches. Huesca, with 4 points, are 16th.