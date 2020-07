Patricia Camargo embraces her mother Maria Helena, 75, who lives in a nursing home through a 'hug curtain', in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

It has been over 100 days since María Paula Moraes hugged her father, who lives in a nursing home in the Brazilian city of São Paulo. On Thursday, despite the advance of the coronavirus epidemic, they were able to embrace once again through a “hug curtain.”

“It was care for the heart” and “we were in need of it,” the woman told EFE, adding that she was "very anxious" on the way to the Anni Azurri Vida e Lar para Idosos nursing home in São Paulo, where her father Wanderley, 82, lives.