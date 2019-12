Visitors receive slices of a giant Stollen cake during the 26th Dresden Stollen Festival in Dresden, Germany, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Visitors receive slices of a giant Stollen cake during the 26th Dresden Stollen Festival in Dresden, Germany, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A Dresdener baker uses giant knife as she slices a giant Stollen cake during the 26th Dresden Stollen Festival in Dresden, Germany, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Bakers from the Association Dresden Stollen work on a giant Christmas Stollen cake on a wagon prior to the 26th Dresden Stollen Festivalt in Dresden, Germany, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Bakers from the Association Dresden Stollen joke as they try to fit in one car after they finished working on a giant Christmas Stollen cake prior to the 26th Dresden Stollen Festivalt in Dresden, Germany, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A view of pieces of a giant Christmas Stollen cake during preparations for the 26th Dresden Stollen Festivalt in Dresden, Germany, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Bakers from the Association Dresden Stollen tastes piece of Stollen during the 26th Dresden Stollen Festival in Dresden, Germany, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Bakers from the Association Dresden Stollen carry a giant knife during the 26th Dresden Stollen Festival in Dresden, Germany, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A view of a giant Stollen cake transported on a wagon on its way to the Striezelmarkt market during the 26th Dresden Stollen Festival in Dresden, Germany, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A man dressed in historical costume distributes pieces of a giant Stollen cake to the public during the 26th Dresden Stollen Festival in Dresden, Germany, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER