Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Sloane Stephens of the United States during their singles semi-final match at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018, held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

United States tennis player Sloane Stephens on Saturday staged an outstanding comeback against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 0-6, 6-4, 6-1, setting up a final-round duel with Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in her very first appearance at the WTA Finals.

Things looked grim for Stephens after her 6-0, 2-0 start, but she found her footing and bested Pliskova in one hour and 55 minutes, while her Czech opponent suffered serious physical problems at the end of the semifinal clash.

"I had a bit of an adrenaline dump after I finally won one game - I was really fired up, so I was like 'Okay, come on, let's do this. I can win one game, maybe I can win two, then three.' And I just started to feel the ball a little better," Stephens said following her win, as quoted by the WTA's website.

"I'm just really proud of my fight today," she continued.

In the season-ending tourney's championship match, fifth-seeded Stephens is set to face sixth-seeded Svitolina, who beat Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 earlier Saturday.