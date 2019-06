Girls wearing t-shirts featuring a portrait of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attend the celebration to held mark the state counsellor's 74th birthday in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 June 2019. EPA/LYNN BO BO

Supporters of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi take part as they hold up placards to form a large portrait during the celebration to mark her 74th birthday in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 June 2019. EPA/LYNN BO BO/POOL

An aerial picture taken with drone shows supporters of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi taking part as they display a large portrait of her during Aung San Suu Kyi's 74th birthday in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 June 2019. EPA/THARR ZAW/POOL

A giant portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s state counselor, was created by her supporters on Wednesday in celebration of her birthday.

Her supporters held up smaller placards to form a huge portrait of Suu Kyi.

The country's de factor leader turned 74 years old.