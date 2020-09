A humpback whale which had beached and was stranded for hours on the island of Puna, close to the Ecuadorean city of Guayaquil, was on Friday rescued and returned to the sea with the help of multiple institutions.

The rescue operations were carried out jointly by the municipality of Guayaquil and the ministry of environment and water, as well as private and social entities, the city council said in a statement. EFE-EPA