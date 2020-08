General view of the aftermath of Beirut port blast six days after an explosion rocked the city, Beirut, Lebanon, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Kenyan workers protest outside their consulate shouting 'we want to go back home' demanding help for repatriation in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Anti-government protesters gather near the devastated harbor area of Beirut on Tuesday, 11 August 2020, to commemorate the victims of the explosion that took place one week earlier. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Hundreds of people marched from the center of Lebanon's capital to the port on Tuesday to commemorate the 171 people who perished in the massive explosion that rocked Beirut a week ago.

Participants carried candles as they made their way across the city to gather in front of the port, where they observed a moment of silence at the exact time of the Aug. 4 blast, which left more than 6,000 people injured and upwards of a quarter-million Beirutis homeless.