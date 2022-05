Roma refugees from Ukraine wait for visa procedures at the central railway station in Prague, in a precarious situation where food and basic hygiene items are lacking. EFE/Gustavo Monge

Roma refugees from Ukraine wait for visa procedures at the central railway station in Prague, in a precarious situation where food and basic hygiene items are lacking. EFE/Gustavo Monge

Hundreds of Ukraine’s Roma refugees, mostly women with children and Hungarian nationals, have been stranded at Prague’s central railway station for weeks because local authorities are refusing to have them accommodated in shelters.

"There were 300 Romani people a few weeks ago, now about 500, and the number can keep increasing," says Jakub Chromy, a crisis manager for the local humanitarian organization OPU trying to ease the situation on these people.EFE

