View of fallen and abandoned houses on June 29, 2022, in a neighborhood of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

A man walks through the rubble of an alley, June 29, 2022, in a Petare neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

View of the interior of a house with cracks in its walls, July 02, 2022, in Maracaibo, Zulia (Venezuela). EFE/ Henry Chirinos

View of houses affected by rains on June 29, 2022, in a neighborhood of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

View of a fallen street and houses affected by a land that gave way due to rains, on July 1, 2022, in a neighborhood of El Junquito, Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

Creaky walls, loose floors, humidity and crumbling roofs have become the norm for hundreds of Venezuelans living in shanty towns that have been declared high risk but whose inhabitants have been neglected by the government.

According to president Nicolás Maduro, last week the state delivered on its pledge to provide 4.1 million housing units as part of its flagship Housing Mission to move people living in high risk homes into new properties.

But those living in the crumbling houses say they have been waiting for years for the government to provide them with a new home and allow them to live in peace.