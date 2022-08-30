Prem Narayan Koiri, drowning in debt after having fallen prey to loan sharks, arrives at Nepal's seat of power every morning to demand justice from the government, along with dozens of other demonstrators representing the hundreds of such cases across the country.

Koiri, from the southern district of Nawalparasi, took a loan of one million Nepalese rupees (about $7,800) seven years ago to build his home from a local money lender, Basanta Kohar.

The 76-year-old was forced to put his over 4,000 square meters of farmland as collateral against the loan that came at an exorbitant interest rate of 60 percent per year.

This has led to him paying back nearly double the initial loan amount while while still being required to pay another 4.2 million rupees to retrieve the certificate of ownership of his land.

(...)