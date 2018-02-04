Timea Babos of Hungary in action against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine in the final match of the WTA Taiwan Open tennis tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/LOUIS CHI

Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine in action during the final match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the WTA Taiwan Open tennis tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/LOUIS CHI

Winner Timea Babos (L) of Hungary and runner up Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine pose with their trophies after the final match of the WTA Taiwan Open tennis tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/LOUIS CHI

Timea Babos of Hungary celebrates with her trophy after winning against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine in the final match of the WTA Taiwan Open tennis tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/LOUIS CHI

Timea Babos of Hungary on Sunday claimed her third career WTA singles title after defeating Kateryna Kozlova 7-5, 6-1 in the Taiwan Open final.

The fourth seed Babos needed one hour and 25 minutes to take revenge for her defeat in the only previous career match against Ukraine's Kozlova, which took place in 2015 during the qualifying round of the Qatar Total Open.

"The first set, I think it was very difficult for me to start," said Babos. "I was a bit slower today than before. It's a final, somehow you have to manage a different kind of nerves."

Babos rallied back twice in the first set, losing her first and third service games, but managed to seal it thanks to a third break at 6-5.

The 24-year-old Babos's momentum continued, taking a 3-0 lead in the second set, with Kozlova having to wait until the fourth game to get on the score board.

That was the only game Babos dropped during the second set, sealing her second title in 2018 after finding success in the Australian Open women's doubles with Kristina Mladenovic of France.

Babos had won Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey in 2012 and the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest 2017.