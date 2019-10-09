A selection of photos of natural landscapes in Hungary.
A visual story by epa's Peter Komka
The River Danube is watched by a statue of a seated man made of driftwoods by Russian artist Dima Shlyonkin at sunrise near the Szabadsag (Freedom) Bridge in Budapest, Hungary, 9 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT
An oak tree is seen in the Aggtelek National Park near Josvafo, Hungary, 7 October 2019. (Hungría) EFE-EPA/FILE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT
The sunset as it is seen from the Baradla Cave near Aggtelek, Hungary, 7 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT
The Tarn Lake in the Aggtelek National Park near Josvafo, Hungary, 7 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT
The Saint Frances chapel near Aggtelek, Hungary, 7 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT
The Orange Falls stalactite in the Imre Vass Cave of the Aggtelek Karst near Josvafo, Hungary, 8 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/PETER KOMKA
The Tarn Lake in the Aggtelek National Park near Josvafo, Hungary, 7 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT
A hucul herd is seen in the Aggtelek National Park near Josvafo, Hungary, 08 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT
A hucul herd is seen in the Aggtelek National Park near Josvafo, Hungary, 08 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT
A hucul herd is seen in the Aggtelek National Park near Josvafo, Hungary, 08 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT
The River Danube is watched by a statue of a seated man made of driftwoods by Russian artist Dima Shlyonkin at sunrise near the Szabadsag (Freedom) Bridge in Budapest, Hungary, 9 October 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT
A selection of photos of natural landscapes in Hungary.
A visual story by epa's Peter Komka