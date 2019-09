A chart provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Sept. 17, 2019, shows the forecast track for Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic Ocean. EPA-EFE/NHC

A photograph provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) via the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Sept. 17, 2019, shows Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic Ocean off the US coast. EPA-EFE/NOAA-STAR/NHC

Humberto has grown and intensified in the past few hours, becoming a Category 2 hurricane that continues heading toward Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tuesday.

The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 155 kph (100 mph) and is moving east-northeast at 13 kph (8 mph), the Miami-based NHC said in its 1500 GMT public advisory.