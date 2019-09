A chart provided on Sept.16, 2019, by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, showing the forecast track for Hurricane Humberto off the southeastern Atlantic coast of the United States. EPA-EFE/NHC/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hurricane Humberto continues intensifying in the Atlantic on Monday and threatens to pound the southeast coast of the United States with strong waves, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Humberto, a Category 1 hurricane, has maximum sustained winds of 140 kph (85 mph) and is moving east-northeast at 11 kph (7 mph), the Miami-based NHC said in its 1500 GMT public advisory.