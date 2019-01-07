Hwang Ui-jo (L) of South Korea celebrates with Hwang Hee-Chan (R) after scoring a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C soccer match between South Korea and Philippines in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Hwang Uijo (R) of South Korea scores a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C soccer match between South Korea and Philippines in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Forward Hwang Ui-jo scored the winner to secure South Korea's national soccer team a 1-0 victory over the Philippines in a 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C contest held at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

South Korea thus holds the second spot in the standings with three points on goal difference behind leader China, who defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-1 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Asian Cup debutants Kyrgyzstan and Philippines, sit in third and fourth places, respectively, with no points in their pockets.

Ui-jo scored the only goal of the match in minute 67 with a right-footed shot from inside the box, seizing on an assist by Koo Ja-Cheol.

In later Asian Cup action on Monday, Iran is set to take on Yemen in the Group D opener at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.