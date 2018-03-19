Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) after he defeated Federer in their finals match the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Roger Federer from Switzerland in action against Juan Martin Del Potro from Argentina in their finals match the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their BNP Paribas Open men's final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina poses with the trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament men's final match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Juan Martin del Potro, who Sunday became champion of the 2018 Indian Wells Masters, said he never imagined such a victorious comeback after undergoing a series of operations on his career-threatening left-wrist injuries.

"It was worth all that sacrifice," the Argentine tennis player told EFE, adding "but I never imagined living all this."

Del Potro was proclaimed champion of the 2018 Indian Wells Masters, the first 1000 Masters title of his career, after beating Swiss legend Roger Federer by 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2), in a match that lasted two hours and 43 minutes.

"On the track there was an impressive respect and a beautiful encouragement for two of us, those things are unforgettable, beyond winning or losing I'm enjoying where I'm going," Del Potro said.

He is the first Argentine to win the Indian Wells and the second South American to do so after Chilean Marcelo Ríos in 1998.

"I'm surprised myself," he said, "and I want to keep surprising the circuit."

Del Potro is also the second Argentine to win a Masters 1000 after Guillermo Coria won the Madrid and Paris Masters in 2007.

"Those who suffered with me when I was sad with injuries, they believed so much in me than I did at that time," he said.

The new champion from Argentina took the trophy for the first time in his career after participating in 50 tournaments of the 1000 Masters.

"It's something very valuable, and even more so to do it against Federer, it's something that I lacked in my career and it finally came, it gives me peace of mind and motivation to move forward," said Del Potro, who promised to celebrate the victory as soon as he lands in Miami.