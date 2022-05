'I still miss you': Thai man cremates wife after keeping her body for 21 yrs

A man in Thailand has cremated his wife after living with her embalmed body in a small room in Bangkok for more than two decades.

Charn Janwatchakal, 72, finally performed the last rites of his wife, who died in 2001, with the help of the Phet Kasem Bangkok Foundation. EFE

