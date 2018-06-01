Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of the Ducati Team reacts during the free practice session at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italian MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro (bottom R) of the Ducati Team receives medical assistance after crashing during the free practice session at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone of Team Suzuki Ecstar in action during the free practice session at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) was the fastest here Friday in both the first and second free practice for the upcoming Italian motorcycle Grand Prix.

After prevailing in FP 1, Iannone clocked a best time of 1:46.73 in FP 2, ahead of Spaniards Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda).

The session had to be paused for 20 minutes after Italy's Michele Pirro (Ducati) had his front wheel lock up on a downhill stretch and was thrown off his bike.

The rider was rushed to the track medical center and subsequently taken by helicopter to a hospital in Florence.

Shortly after Pirro's crash, teammate Andrea Dovizioso was forced out when his engine blew, spewing a trail of oil on the track that caused the Ducati to catch fire.