Los Angeles Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden (L) and head coach Siegried 'Sigi' Schmid (R) confer as Ibrahimovic prepares to enter the game in the second half against Los Angeles Football Club at StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Los Angeles Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden (L) and Los Angeles Football Club Joao Moutinho of Portugal (R) vie for the ball in second half action at StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Los Angeles Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden (L) and teammate Emmanuel Boateng (R) react after Ibrahimovic's tying score in second half action against Los Angeles Football Club at StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Los Angeles Galaxy David Romney (L) and Ashley Cole (C) celebrate with new teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden (R) after Ibrahimovic's second goal in the second half against Los Angeles Football Club at StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Swedish international striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic entered the US Major League Soccer (MLS) through the front door on Saturday, scoring twice for his new team Los Angeles Galaxy, who beat Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) 4-3 in the first ever LA derby.

Ibrahimovic, 36, showed little signs of rustiness when he helped his team to come back from 3-0 behind, scoring the equaliser and winning goal for Galaxy.

The Swedish international, who was officially introduced and had his first training session as new Galaxy player on Friday, after arriving in Los Angeles on Thursday night, had only been on the field for six minutes when he scored his first MLS goal, the 3-3 draw.

Ibrahimovic, just six minutes after coming on the field as a substitute for Sebastian Lletget, launched a spectacular volley from 35 meters to beat goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who was out of his box, sparking celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

When it seemed that the final score would be a draw, with time running out, at 90+1 minutes, Ibrahimovic emerged to score the winning goal with a header, off a pass from Baggio Husidic, in his glorious debut.