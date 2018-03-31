Zlatan Ibrahimovic poses with his jersey at a press conference introducing him as a member of the LA Galaxy in Carson, California, USA, 30 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

The US Professional Soccer League (MLS) has another European star in the autumn of his career, Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who arrived in Los Angeles on Friday like a Hollywood star to introduce himself as new player for the local Galaxy team.

After a great reception at the airport, just as it happened with other stars who preceded him, like the English David Beckham and Steven Gerrard or the Irish Robbie Keane, Ibrahimovic trained with his new team and was also officially presented at a press conference in which he promised that he arrived to "win, win and win."

Ibrahimovic, who will wear the No 9 jersey as his new shirt, might play a few minutes in the local derby between the Los Angeles teams playing in the MLS, Galaxy against Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), the new franchise of the championship, on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic appeared before reporters to say that he is ready to go out on the pitch, even though his adrenaline was still high from everything he had experienced in the last few hours, but he feels prepared.

"I know what I'm able to do and I will do it. I know in my head what the game is. Now the rest of my body has to follow," Ibrahimovic said.

"I am aware of how old I am, 37 years old, but at the same time I feel young and 100 percent prepared," he added.

Ibrahimovic reiterated that his only goal of signing with Galaxy is to "win, win, win,", and said if he fails to do so he will be the first to be frustrated.

"I've come here to win. I've already brought my family. My wife can take care of the family and I can do what I'm good at. The lion is hungry," Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic joked that he was born old and hoped to die young and recalled that when he arrived in England he was also told he was arriving in a wheelchair.

Along with Ibrahimovic in the presentation was Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid, who praised the career path of the new player and thanked him for having chosen his team despite having other important offers.

Schmid did not say whether he intended to give Ibrahimovic game time in the duel with the LAFC, but he stressed that he was convinced that with his talent and input the team would once again be the winner and fight for a new title as champions.

Ibrahimovic signed with Galaxy for two years and will earn $1.5 million a season, 96 percent less than what he earned at Manchester United.