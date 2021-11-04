Employees of the wine cooperative 'La Chablisienne' sort grapes at the wine press of 'Chateau Grenouilles' vineyard in Chablis, France, 24 September 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Alexandre of the Daniel-Etienne Defaix estate takes a sample of freshly harvested grape juice in a vat at the cellar during the harvest in Chablis, France, 24 September 2021 EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A porter empties his grape basket during the harvest at the 'Grand Cru de Blanchot' vineyard on the Daniel-Etienne Defaix estate, one of the plots that was saved from frost by heating candles, in Chablis, France, 24 September 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Water is sprinkled on vines as temperatures dropped below zero degrees for eight days in row in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 14 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Jonathan, a winemaker from Daniel-Etienne Defaix wine estate, lights anti-frost candles in a vineyard as temperatures dropped below zero degrees for eight days in row, in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 14 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

An intense spring frost — the worst to hit France in decades — forced Paul-Etienne Defaix to stay out in the fields with his vines for eight nights in a row, fighting off sleep to save the fragile buds from the unseasonal cold snap.

The unusually cold spring nights threatened to destroy this year’s wine harvest in France, forcing the country’s winemakers to take extreme measures to offset the damage.

To avert what French agriculture minister Julien Denormandie described as “probably the greatest agricultural catastrophe of the beginning of the 21st century,” Defaix and other viticulturists in the famed Burgundy district of Chablis and across France turned to so-called “anti-frost candles” to keep the vines' buds as warm as possible.

