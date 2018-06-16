Iceland's goalkeeper said after stopping five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's second-half penalty attempt Saturday that he had studied many of the Argentine superstar's shots from the 12-yard mark.
Hannes Halldorsson's save prevented a second Argentine goal and was the key play in that Group D match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
He said he had tried to get inside Messi's head and correctly guessed that the FC Barcelona forward would aim his shot just inside the left upright, making the save by diving to his right.
The Icelander said it was a dream come true to face the "best player in the world," adding that his side had earned an important point in its first-ever World Cup match.