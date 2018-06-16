Goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson of Iceland (R) and teammate Emil Hallfredsson (2-L) celebrate after their squad's World Cup Group D preliminary round soccer match against Argentina in Moscow, Russia, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson (R) of Iceland and Javier Mascherano of Argentina shake hands after the teams' World Cup Group D preliminary round soccer match in Moscow, Russia, 16 June 2018. The match ended 1-1. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson of Iceland saves Argentine striker Lionel Messi's penalty try in the second half of their World Cup Group D preliminary round soccer match in Moscow, Russia, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iceland's goalkeeper said after stopping five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's second-half penalty attempt Saturday that he had studied many of the Argentine superstar's shots from the 12-yard mark.

Hannes Halldorsson's save prevented a second Argentine goal and was the key play in that Group D match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He said he had tried to get inside Messi's head and correctly guessed that the FC Barcelona forward would aim his shot just inside the left upright, making the save by diving to his right.

The Icelander said it was a dream come true to face the "best player in the world," adding that his side had earned an important point in its first-ever World Cup match.