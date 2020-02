A member of the media takes pictures of artwork during the press preview of the 'Hokusai - The teacher-student showdown!' exhibition at the Sumida Hokusai Museum in Tokyo, Japan, Feb.3, 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors look at artwork during the press preview of the 'Hokusai - The teacher-student showdown!' exhibition at the Sumida Hokusai Museum in Tokyo, Japan,Feb.3, 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A collection of one of the most iconic artists of ancient Japan, Hokusai, will be on display in a Tokyo exhibition from Tuesday, pairing the works of a reluctant guru with that of his disciples.

Hokusai, a famed Edo-period (1603-1868) artist, did not like to coach his students in great detail. But he still trained many artists and ended up having around 200 students or students of his students.EFE-EPA