Manga drawings are displayed on a table at the Tokiwaso Manga Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 13 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Manga magazines are displayed at the Tokiwaso Manga Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 13 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Manga drawings are displayed on a replica desk at the Tokiwaso Manga Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 13 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Almost four decades after being demolished the Tokiwa-so apartment bloc where modern manga pioneers like Osamu Tezuka spent their youth has been rebuilt as a museum.

The reconstruction of the famous two-story wooden building has been managed by the authorities of the Toshima district in Tokyo, a stone’s throw away from its original location in a quiet residential area.