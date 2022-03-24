The head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross for Mexico and Central America, Jordi Raich, is interviewed by Efe on 22 March 2022 in Mexico City. EFE/Jose Mendez

Armed violence and its societal consequences - particularly the less visible, long-term impacts - remain persistent in Mexico and Central America, the outgoing head of the International Committee of the Red Cross's delegation for that region, Jordi Raich, told Efe.

In its 2021-2022 report on the humanitarian actions and challenges for that region, that ICRC delegation said that over the past year internal displacements, forced migrations and violence severely affected citizens' access to health care and education.

Those impacts, which are less quantifiable and visible than the sheer numbers of homicides or massacres, endure over time despite being difficult to measure, Raich said.

"Violence is not only what's immediately apparent, but rather there's an entire series of longer-term consequences that really affect the lives of those people forever," he added.

Those hidden realities also make it more difficult for the ICRC to assess the true state of the region relative to previous years, he said, noting that data reliability is an ongoing problem.

