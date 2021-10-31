The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is to align all its loans and projects from 2023 with the Paris Agreement, with the aim of accelerating the fight against the climate crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean, the institution’s president, Mauricio Claver-Carone, has said.

In an online interview with Efe from London, where he is preparing for the COP26 climate conference that starts on Sunday in Glasgow (Scotland), Claver-Carone stressed that the IDB wants to position itself "not only as a regional leader, but as a global leader."

The president said that the Paris pact is "a milestone in the global fight against climate change," but acknowledged that "it is not enough", so the bank "will seek to go further to address this global challenge" in the region.

As a result, all IDB projects from 2023 onwards are to have net zero emissions goals and long-term decarbonization plans.

The multilateral bank is to also raise to 40 percent the annual threshold of funds earmarked to finance climate-related projects by 2025, including biodiversity and pollution control.

This represents an increase over the current 30 percent set by the IDB, which has already channeled more than US$5 billion a year into these types of projects.

LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN AS GLOBAL BENCHMARKS

Claver-Carone, who has headed the main Latin American development institution since October 2020, stressed that the region is a "reference" and an "example" in the use of renewable energies, citing its important contribution in the energy matrix in countries such as Chile and Brazil.

However, he expressed his "frustration" that it is also the "leading victim" of climate change worldwide.

"Four of the five most affected countries in the world are in the region: Haiti, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras," he said in his interview with Efe.

COP26, which is to run until November 12, is working on concrete measures against climate change, following the promises made with the signing the Paris Agreement in 2015, which include limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) this century.

THE PRIVATE SECTOR IS KEY

The magnitude of the challenge is such that Claver-Carone considers it essential to have the backing of the private sector and explained the actions taken at the IDB with respect to this.

"We are pioneers in green bonds in the region," the head of the multilateral bank said, adding that they will soon launch the first blue bonds.

Blue bonds are part of a new wave of thematic bonds, such as green bonds linked to renewable energies and energy efficiency, which have recently emerged in the global capital markets.

Claver-Carone believes the world has changed significantly and "today there is no company that is not looking to invest in these assets."

The latest estimates show that there are about $53 trillion worldwide ready to be invested until 2025 in these types of assets.

"If we could just get 10 percent, that would be more than $5 trillion for development in the region. Imagine how transformative that would be," he said. “This is good news for the environment and for the economy.”

To provide "guarantees and confidence" to investors, the organization recently launched a transparency platform that allows following all the steps of these projects, said Claver-Carone, who is of Spanish and Cuban origin, grew up in Miami (USA) and is the first U.S. citizen to lead the IDB in its more than 60 years of existence. EFE

