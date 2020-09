An unfinished idol of the goddess Durga stands next unsold idols in a workshop at Kumartuly district in Kolkata, eastern India, 30 September 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian artist applies color on idols of the goddess Durga in a workshop at Kumartuly district in Kolkata, eastern India, 30 September 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Spider webs cover an unsold idol of the goddess Durga at Kumartuly district in Kolkata, eastern India, 30 September 2020. Idol makers say that they are facing income losses this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which affected their profession and left thousands of Durga idols unsold. Bengalis all over the world will celebrate the annual Hindu Durga Puja festival that represents female power and the victory of good over evil from 22 to 26 October 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Idol makers in India are struggling with their businesses as the Covid-19 crisis has cast clouds of uncertainty over the celebrations of one of the largest cultural and religious carnivals in India that begin next month.

The government has come out with its guidelines, allowing the celebration of the five-day Durga Puja festival, which is popular across the country but mostly celebrated in the eastern and northern parts of India.