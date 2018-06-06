Ofer Eini, chairman of the Israel's Soccer Association, attends a press conference on the cancellation of a soccer friendly match between Israel and Argentina in Rmat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 06, 2018 . EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Ofer Eini, chairman of the Israel's Soccer Association, attends a press conference on the cancellation of a soccer friendly match between Israel and Argentina in Rmat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 06, 2018 . EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The Israel Football Association said on Wednesday that it had not received an official cancellation of the upcoming Israel-Argentina friendly, noting that it intends to issue a formal complaint to FIFA.

IFA president Ofer Eini said at a press conference in Tel Aviv that his association asked Argentina to clarify the rumors circulating since Tuesday night about the cancellation of the friendly in Jerusalem, scheduled for Saturday, but no response had yet been received.

Eini reiterated that the IFA has contacted FIFA and will present a formal complaint about the matter.

For his part, the head of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia, said the cancellation was motivated by threats received by the South American team.

Tapia apologized to all Argentines living in Israel and all Israelis who bought tickets to watch the match.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, accused Israel of trying to use superstar Lionel Messi and the Argentinian national soccer team as political tools when the friendly's venue was changed from the Israeli coastal city of Haifa to the contested and occupied city of Jerusalem.

Palestinians consider East Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six Day War and annexed in 1980, to be the capital of their future state.