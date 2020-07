Syrian artist Mohammad Ramadan is seen in his exhibition at Zawaya gallery in Damascus, Syria, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A young Syrian artist who has grown up amidst the country's ongoing nine-year war has used images in negative to highlight the duality of human beings.

Damascus’ Zawya art gallery hosts Mohamed Ramadan’s exhibit named Equivalent, the first in Syria that employs this technique which requires visitors to apply light to the paintings to see their real aspect and colours.