A mosque closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Whitechapel, east London, United Kingdom, 27 March 2020. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES/Archive

An imam hangs a closed sign on a mosque in Wapping, east London, United Kingdom, 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES/Archive

Imams go digital in times of Covid

With many mosques closed due to the pandemic, a pioneering online platform is offering Islamic services to Muslims around the world.

ImamConnect has attracted nearly 80 providers and around 500 users since it launched last month and is available in the United Kingdom, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, Germany and Singapore.

Founder Muddassar Ahmed tells Efe it provides an online space where the Islamic community can find tailor-made services, including counseling and financial advice. EFE-EPA

