A TV still provided by Marvel Studios that shows Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in the new Disney+ miniseries "Ms. Marvel." EFE/Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

A WhatsApp message marked a before and after for Iman Vellani, an avid comic-book fan who was studying for her final exams just a few months ago and had never before imagined herself as a Hollywood actress.

Her passion for comic books remains as strong as ever, but she now has the distinction of being the lead actress in "Ms. Marvel," a new Disney+ miniseries that is the seventh television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"I felt very out of place and uncomfortable because in my head I'm still just a fan who is arguing with random people on Reddit," the 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actress said in an interview with Efe. "I still do that, but now I also have to make red carpet appearances. That's weird. So I haven't really processed anything. It might hit me soon. Maybe it already has."

Vellani's true-life rise to stardom rivals the plots that a Disney screenwriter might dream up.

"All this happened from a WhatsApp forward that my aunt sent me. And that was the casting call and I thought it was really sketchy, but I did it anyway," she said.

