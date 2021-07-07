A floor of white sand, walls that blend together, textured curtains, projections, and the words of artist Frida Kahlo in writing and in audio make up an immersive digital experience that opened Tuesday in the Mexican capital.

"I believe that the value of a piece of art takes on another meaning and another dimension when you know where it comes from," Kahlo's great-grandniece, Frisa Hentschel, told EFE.

"So of course, we know these obstacles that Frida has survived and that part of her history that is very famous, but there is a familiar part that we know, that not everyone knows and that gives another dimension to all her work, to all her history."

On the painter's 114th birth anniversary, the exhibition at the Frontón México seeks to disseminate the "true" life story of Frida.

"What we want is … to make known, not the Frida who suffered, but the one we know and the one we love," said Mara de Anda, another great-grandniece.

One of the flagship artists of Mexico, Kahlo was born in Coyoacán, in the south of the capital and was rooted in the same place throughout her life. She conquered not only Mexicans, but the world with her work – and above all, with the way she lived her life.

Recognition of her has continued to grow and the younger generations can find in this experience a modernized way to discover her work.