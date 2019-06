Visitors stroll through a digital artwork by Japanese creative teamLab presented at the Digital Art Museum 'teamLab Borderless' in Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2019. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A young boy sits in front of a digital artwork by Japanese creative teamLab presented at the Digital Art Museum 'teamLab Borderless' in Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2019. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese art collective, teamLab, have presented "Borderless", an immersive installation, at the Digital Art Museum in Tokyo to mark the institution's first birthday.

The 10,000-square-meter MORI building has been transformed into a seamless artwork without boundaries as the digital creations travel from one space to another and intermingle.

Since its opening on June 21, 2018, the museum has attracted some 2.3 million visitors from more than 160 countries.

epa-ch