A elderly woman eats at her house in the rural district of Wuhan, China, 14 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

An elderly woman prepares land for farming at Luojiawan village, in the rural district of Wuhan, China, 14 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The coronavirus outbreak that battered Wuhan also had a huge impact on its rural surroundings where older generations have lost their children to large cities and staying connected is impossible.

In Huangpi, a rural district on the outskirts of Wuhan, some one million people live and 2,114 were infected with Covid-19 during the outbreak, according to local authorities who have refused to reveal the number of recorded deaths.