In Bangkok, bugs beckon food’s future, eco-friendly eating culture

Bangkok (Thailand), 07/02/2022.- A red palm weevil crawls on the hand of a Thai entomologist at Exofood Thailand laboratory in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 February 2022 (issued 15 February 2022). Exofood Thailand is a progressive organic insect farm and experimentation laboratory focused on developing edible insect species for human and pet consumption as an alternative source of food. The company conducts also research on biological control to fight pests to protect the environment and to manage food waste. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 13/02/2022.- Coconut ice cream desserts made by Red Palm Weevils are prepared to be served during the Inno.Ento.Food, a chef's table collaboration project with Exofood Thailand at FabCafe in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2022 (issued 15 February 2022). Exofood Thailand is a progressive organic insect farm and experimentation laboratory focused on developing edible insect species for human and pet consumption as an alternative source of food. The chef's table project collaboration offers a four-course Thai tasting meal made from edible insects. Diners can enjoy two starters, Grilled Pandan Honeycomb and Sour and Spicy Red Ants Eggs along with the Queen Ant Salad followed by the main course of Giant Water Bug served with rice and chili dipping sauce made from three kinds of crickets, and finishing with the Red Palm Weevils coconut ice cream dessert.

Bangkok (Thailand), 13/02/2022.- A Thai diner tastes the second starter dish of Spicy Red Ants Eggs and the Queen Ant Salad during the Inno.Ento.Food, a chef's table collaboration project with Exofood Thailand at FabCafe in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2022 (issued 15 February 2022).

Bangkok (Thailand), 13/02/2022.- A diner experiences the main course dish of Giant Water Bug served with rice and chili dipping sauce made from three kinds of crickets stuffed in crab shell during the Inno.Ento.Food, a chef's table collaboration project with Exofood Thailand at FabCafe in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 February 2022 (issued 15 February 2022).

Bangkok (Thailand), 07/02/2022.- A Thai entomologist pins taxidermy weevils for research at Exofood Thailand laboratory in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 February 2022 (issued 15 February 2022). Exofood Thailand is a progressive organic insect farm and experimentation laboratory focused on developing edible insect species for human and pet consumption as an alternative source of food. The company conducts also research on biological control to fight pests to protect the environment and to manage food waste. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET