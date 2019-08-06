Two geishas learn the movements of traditional dance in the Tokyo district of Shimbashi, Japan, Aug. 8, 2019. EFE/Agustín de Gracia

In changing Japan, the world of the geisha remains faithful to the past

In a country with a frenetic pace of transformation in almost every field, the world of the geisha has changed little in Japan, retaining the essence of tradition for centuries.

It is respect for this tradition that, in the 21st century, continues to encourage young Japanese women to join the profession. It is tradition that determines the rites that are followed. But it is also tradition that clashes with young people eager to reap the benefits of progress.

"The number of geishas is really getting reduced here because the veterans are retiring every year and also some who have entered (the world of geishas) eventually leave," lamented Chiyoka, a Hiroshima woman who has been practicing the art for 16 years.

"I would like more to join," she added in an interview with EFE in which she recounted her experiences as a geisha and the challenges of a profession trying to retain its place in the spaces amid rapid modernity.

Girls are very young when they enter this world, first as apprentices and then exercising a profession in which the "gei" or art is sought to perfection, whether in the smooth dance movements, the delicacy of the music or the gift of conversation.

Any tourist exploring the streets of Tokyo can find samurai events or "kabuki" (Japanese theater) shows, however, the world of the geisha remains an art limited to its traditional places.

Chiyoka is part of a group in Tokyo's Shimbashi District, which annually hosts a geisha show at the Shimbashi Enbujo Theater. There has already been 95 editions of the recital "Azuma Odori" (The Eastern Dance).

This show is a compliment to the delicacy of the movements, music, singing, staging and kimonos — all of it merging into an artistic expression forged over more than a thousand years of history.

In the audience there is a very small presence of Western faces and young people, and in modern Japan, many people are largely unaware of this art.

"I've never been to a geisha show... It would be great to see one in this modern context," Hikaru Otsuji, a 27-year-old real-estate agent, told EFE.

"It's a tradition that has been around for years and years. I see it as an oriental-style cabaret, although it involves a lot more training," she added.

The arts offered by geisha may be enjoyed at shows such as "Azuma Odori" once a year, or at a "ryotei" or traditional restaurant, restricted to businessmen looking for elite artistic and personalized entertainment.

"In Shimbashi it isn't about serving tourists, it's about attending to businessmen that invite their clients," said Chiyoka.

In these restaurants, patrons are treated to music from the shamisen, with ancient songs and a traditional tea ceremony, as well as conversation.

The geisha spoke with EFE after attending a dance class run by a veteran, with silence only broken by the music that directed the movements of the dancers’ bodies and their hand-held fans.

She was accompanied by Kohana, who said she had been in the world of geishas for four and a half years, which she joined in her native southern Kagoshima city. She said she has been a student of "traditional Japanese dancing from a young age.”

Over time she has been assimilating other aspects of the art, including conversation.

"They teach us that we have to be very careful with the way we speak," Kohana said.

Shimbashi's geisha district has gone down in history as one of the best in this field, a reputation that emerged one-and-a-half centuries ago. In the past, important politicians or high-level officials frequented the area, and more recently it is businessmen.

Both Chiyoka and Kohana expressed unwavering loyalty towards the traditional principles of the art form, even as it has been losing ground in recent times.

"I think it should maintain what it has to maintain, but I also think it could be better known to more people," Chiyoka said.

Both geishas would like their daughters to continue with the tradition, although other young women, such as real-estate agent Otsuji, are reluctant.

"I wouldn't have the patience to be a geisha, and I can't deal with all the men," Otsuji said, referring to ryotei performances.

