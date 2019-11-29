Rather than idolizing soccer superstars such as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, millions of youngsters in China dream of becoming the next “The Shy” or “Doinb,” two of the best-known video gamers in the country, where esports' explosion in popularity in recent years has also brought collateral damage: a sharp rise in addiction among China’s youth.

Experts and the few studies conducted into the issue, such as the one in 2018 by the education ministry, warn that 18 percent of Chinese adolescents are at risk of becoming gaming addicts. EFE