Felipe Norton, general manager of CannAndes, speaks with Efe on July 22, 2021, in Tabacundo, Ecuador. EFE/José Jácome

Nina Tapia, development expert at CannAndes, talks about the products that can be made from cannabis plants, on July 22, 2021, in Tabacundo, Ecuador. EFE/José Jácome

A worker collects cannabis plants, on July 22, 2021, at the CannAndes company, in Tabacundo, Ecuador. EFE/José Jácome

In Ecuador, a young company sees cannabis as raw material of the future

In Ecuador a year ago, company CannAndes began the challenge of generating an industry dedicated to making medicinal and therapeutic products based on cannabis, a plant stigmatized in the country for decades but that could become the raw material of the future.

The company settled in the vicinity of the city of Tabacundo, about 80 kilometers north of Quito, on an Andean plateau dominated by the snow-capped Cayambe volcano.

Company president Klaus Graetze told Efe that he has no doubt that CBD (cannbidiol), a non-psychoactive component of cannabis, offers a huge range of health benefits.