Single leg amputee Trevor Reich from South Africa plays out of the rough during round two of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open on the Magalies Park Golf course, Hartbeespoort, South Africa, 14 May 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Single leg amputee Trevor Reich from South Africa drives off the fairway during round two of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open on the Magalies Park Golf course, Hartbeespoort, South Africa, 14 May 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Double leg amputee Damien Thomlinson from Australia walks on the green during round two of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open on the Magalies Park Golf course, Hartbeespoort, South Africa, 14 May 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Single leg amputee Morne Cronje from South Africa putts on the practice green ahead of round two of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open on the Magalies Park Golf course, Hartbeespoort, South Africa, 14 May 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Single arm amputee Nico Schmulian of South Africa drives off the Tee during round one of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open on the Magalies Park Golf course in Hartbeespoort, South Africa, 13 May 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A golden wildebeest grazes as disabled golfers compete during round one of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open on the Magalies Park Golf course in Hartbeespoort, South Africa, 13 May 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A herd of springbok graze in the shade of a tree as disabled golfers compete during round one of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open on the Magalies Park Golf course in Hartbeespoort, South Africa, 13 May 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Single arm amputee Raylen De Wee of South Africa plays out of the bunker during round one of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open on the Magalies Park Golf course in Hartbeespoort, South Africa, 13 May 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A juvenile Springbok sits on the golf course as players move behind during round two of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open on the Magalies Park Golf course, Hartbeespoort, South Africa, 14 May 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Golfers have been taking to the green of Magalies Park golf course in Hartbeespoort for the three-day Canon South African Disabled Golf Open.

The competition is one of the world's top disabled golf tournaments and sees participants coming from across the globe to take part. People suffering from any kind of physical disabilities who are able to grip a club with at least one hand can compete.

