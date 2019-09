Health volunteer Mehr Singh Mehr Singh marks a house he has just visited to identify cases of tuberculosis in a town near Sonipat, in northern India, on Sep 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Asta Alares

Health volunteer Mehr Singh asks a group of women (not in the picture) if they suffer from tuberculosis-like symptoms in a town near Sonipat, in northern India, on Sep 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/David Asta Alares

Health volunteer Mehr Singh asks a group of women if they suffer from tuberculosis-like symptoms in a town near Sonipat, in northern India, on Sep 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/David Asta Alares

There are over 300 million deities worshiped in India, but for the people of a small north Indian village, physically-disabled Mehr Singh is the savior.

The schoolteacher with a slight limp starts his day at five in the morning, rides his bicycle or walks from one house to another, knocking on their doors, in search of tuberculosis patients in the shanty village surrounded by swathes of green fields in Sonipat district of Haryana state. EFE-EPA