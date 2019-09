Carriers unload pineapples in the northern fruit and vegetable market, the largest in India, in New Delhi, on Aug. 24, 2019. EFE/Kapil Bhardwaj

Carriers unload merchandise in the northern fruit and vegetable market, the largest in India, in New Delhi, on Aug. 24, 2019. EFE/Kapil Bhardwaj

In the largest fruit and vegetable market in India, mountains of rotting food accumulate every day due to inadequate preservation during transport, in New Delhi, on Aug. 24, 2019. EFE/Kapil Bhardwaj

In India, nearly half of fresh goods go to waste due to poor infrastructure

Every morning at the largest fruit and vegetable market in the Indian capital, local traders wait for the arrival of trucks full of goods.

However, a sizeable portion of the produce is wasted on the way due to a lack of adequate infrastructural facilities. EFE-EPA