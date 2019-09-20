Twenty four-year-old deaf waitress, Wai Mar Lwin, cleans tables at The Able sign language book cafe in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 13, 2019 (issued Sep. 20, 2019). EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Main chef, 33-year-old Ye Lwin Oo, looks through the kitchen window as he prepares a dish at The Able sign language book cafe in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 13, 2019 (issued Sep. 20, 2019). EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Twenty one-year-old deaf waitress, Shoon Htet Htet Oo, communicates with sign language teacher Dorothy Tin Swe (R), at The Able sign language book cafe in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 13, 2019 (issued Sep. 20, 2019). EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Twenty one-year-old deaf waitress, Shoon Htet Htet Oo, walks past a wall decorated with hand paintings at The Able sign language book cafe in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 13, 2019 (issued Sep. 20, 2019). EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Twenty one-year-old deaf waitress, Shoon Htet Htet Oo (R), communicates with customers in sign language at The Able sign language book cafe in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 13, 2019 (issued Sep. 20, 2019). EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

At The Able café in downtown Yangon, there is plenty of conversation, yet it is almost completely silent.

The new sign-language book café is the first of its kind in Myanmar, and staffed entirely by deaf people.